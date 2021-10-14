Ubuntu 21.10 Official Flavors Released, Here’s What’s New

As part of the today’s Ubuntu 21.10 “Impish Indri” release, all the official Ubuntu flavors have been updated to version 21.10 and I want you to be the first to read about their new features and improvements.

The official Ubuntu flavors released as part of Ubuntu 21.10 include Kubuntu 21.10, Xubuntu 21.10, Lubuntu 21.10, Ubuntu Studio 21.10, Ubuntu MATE 21.10, Ubuntu Budgie 21.10, and Ubuntu Kylin 21.10. As expected, they come with all the internal changes of Ubuntu 21.10, such as the Linux 5.13 kernel and updated toolchain, as well as…

Kubuntu 21.10 features the latest KDE Plasma 5.22 desktop environment by default, namely Plasma 5.22.5, which is accompanied by the KDE Gear 21.08.1 and KDE Frameworks 5.86 software suites, Latte Dock 0.10, and Qt 5.15.2. Ubuntu Studio 21.10 also features the KDE Plasma 5.22 desktop environment, but with a different layout and a more darkish theme by default.

Kubuntu 21.10

Ubuntu Studio 21.10

Featuring the latest Xfce 4.16 desktop environment, Xubuntu 21.10 has some interesting changes like the GNOME Disk Analyzer (Baobab) and GNOME Disks (Disk Utility) apps installed by default, an Alternative Toolbar layout for Rhythmbox, support for Thunar’s titlebar to display the full directory path, and new keyboard shortcuts for opening the Whisker Menu (Super key) or Rhythmbox (multimedia/music key).

Xubuntu 21.10

Lubuntu 21.10 features the latest LXQt 0.17 desktop environment, LXQt Archiver 0.4.0, Plasma Discover graphical package manager, a new greeter background, and the Calamares 3.2.41.1 graphical installer with optional swapfile support (with default size of 512 MB) when doing a full install.

Lubuntu 21.10

Ubuntu Budgie 21.10 ships with the Budgie Desktop 10.5.3 by default featuring a revamped dark theme with GTK4 support, an optional Windows 11-like layout, support for the Windows Shuffler feature to automatically move and arrange windows, revamped Window Shuffler Control app, updated Applications Menu, a new applet called CPU Temp for displaying the temperature of various sensors, and support for the GNOME 40 stack.

Ubuntu Budgie 21.10

Last but not least, Ubuntu MATE 21.10 comes with the latest MATE 1.26 desktop environment, the RedShift app pre-installed for adjusting the color temperature of your screen, and support for Guest sessions. Ubuntu Kylin 21.10 is using the beautiful UKUI 3.0 desktop environment and features various updated apps.

Ubuntu MATE 21.10

Ubuntu Kylin 21.10

You can download the Kubuntu 21.10, Xubuntu 21.10, Lubuntu 21.10, Ubuntu Studio 21.10, Ubuntu MATE 21.10, Ubuntu Budgie 21.10, and Ubuntu Kylin 21.10 releases right now from the official website or using the download likes below. Just like Ubuntu 21.10, they are supported with software and security updates for the next nine months, until July 2022.

Last updated 19 hours ago