Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS Released with Linux Kernel 5.19, Updated Components

Canonical released today Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS as the second point release of its latest long-term supported Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series.

Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS is here six months after Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS as an up-to-date installation media for those who wish to deploy the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system on new computers without having to download hundreds of updated packages from the repositories after the installation.

Apart from including various updated packages that bring bug and security fixes to the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series, the Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS point release also comes with a newer kernel, namely Linux 5.19, from the Ubuntu 22.10 (Kinetic Kudu) release, as well as newer graphics stack, namely Mesa 22.2.5.

All the official flavors have been updated to 22.04.2 and have new ISO images available for download. These include Kubuntu, Xubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu Studio, Ubuntu Budgie, Ubuntu MATE, as well as Ubuntu Kylin, all of them being supported for three years, not five years as Ubuntu.

You can download Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS and all official flavors right now from the official website. However, please keep in mind that these ISOs are here only for new installations, so if you’re running a healthy Ubuntu 22.04 LTS system you don’t have to download them but only to update your installation.

The next point release, Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS, is expected on late August 2023 and should be powered by the Linux kernel that will be implemented in the upcoming Ubuntu 23.04 (Lunar Lobster) release, due out on April 20th, 2023.

Last updated 56 mins ago