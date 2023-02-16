Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Is Now Powered by Linux Kernel 5.19 from Ubuntu 22.10

With a week left before the release of Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS, Canonical updated its long-term supported Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series to the Linux 5.19 kernel from Ubuntu 22.10 (Kinetic Kudu).

Initially planned for early February 2023, the Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS point release will ship with a newer kernel, namely Linux 5.19 HWE (Hardware Enablement) from the Ubuntu 22.10 release, and it’s also the first Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) point release to feature a newer kernel for those who need it.

I said “for those who need it” in the above paragraph because Ubuntu 22.04 LTS already ships with a great kernel, Linux 5.15 LTS, which will receive security updates for more than three and a half years from the moment of writing, until October 2026.

Linux kernel 5.19 introduced new features like support for ZSTD-compressed firmware files, support for AMD’s Secure Nested Paging feature, support for Loongson’s “LoongArch” RISC ISA CPU architecture, as well as a new Intel “in-field scan” mechanism to detect problems in Intel CPUs.

It also bought a new “logged attribute replay” feature that allows multiple extended file attributes to be modified at the same time in an atomic fashion in the XFS file system, a performance boost to the EROFS read-only file system when running lots of containers, and an improved lockdown mode.

So, if you need any of those features, you can now install the Linux 5.19 HWE kernel in your Ubuntu 22.04 LTS system right now by running the sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade command in the Terminal app.

If you don’t need them, I highly recommend you stick with the long-term supported Linux 5.15 kernel until its end of life. Also, Canonical’s recently released real-time kernel currently only works with Linux kernel 5.15 LTS.

Installing Linux kernel 5.19 HWE in Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS is currently scheduled for February 23rd, 2023, and it will ship with Linux kernel 5.19 by default for new installations.

The refreshed installer media will also include all the updated packages that have been released since Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS so you won’t have to download hundreds of updates after the installation.

