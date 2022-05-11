Ubuntu 22.10 (Kinetic Kudu) Daily Build ISOs Are Now Available for Download

Now that Ubuntu 22.10 has a release schedule and a release date set in stone, it’s time for Canonical to kick off the development cycle and start publishing daily build ISOs for early adopters and application developers.

Dubbed Kinetic Kudu, Ubuntu 22.10 is slated for release later this year, on October 20th, 2022, and Canonical’s Brian Murray was the one to announce in late April that Ubuntu 22.10 is officially open for development.

And now, Canonical published the very first daily build ISO images for Ubuntu 22.10 (Kinetic Kudu), inviting early adopters and application developers interested in test driving the upcoming release to find and report bugs.

Besides the Ubuntu Desktop and Server flavors, you will also find daily builds for the Kubuntu, Xubuntu, and Ubuntu MATE official flavors, which you can grab right now from the download server. In addition, you can also download the Ubuntu preinstalled desktop image for Raspberry Pi ARM64 from here.

Of course, when testing these daily build images, you should always keep in mind that they are based on the previous Ubuntu release, in this case, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish). This means that they will ship with pretty much the same under-the-hood and visual changes until the beta release.

During the six-month development cycle, these components will be updated to newer versions, but it’s way too early to tell what final software releases Ubuntu 22.10 will ship with. One thing is for sure, namely the fact that the desktop environment will be based on the upcoming GNOME 43 release, due out on September 21st, 2022.

If my math is correct, Ubuntu 22.10 should also ship with the Linux 5.19 kernel series, due out in late July or in early August. This will give Ubuntu developers enough time to test it against various hardware until the “Kernel Freeze” development stage on October 6th. I know that Linux kernel 5.20 will be out in early October, but there won’t be enough room for testing to be included in Kinetic Kudu.

Last updated 3 days ago