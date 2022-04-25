Ubuntu 22.10 “Kinetic Kudu” Is Slated for Release on October 20th, 2022

Following the release of Ubuntu 22.04 LTS “Jammy Jellyfish”, the Ubuntu team is now focusing their efforts on the next major release of their Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution, Ubuntu 22.10 “Kinetic Kudu”.

Set to arrive later this year on October 20th, Ubuntu 22.10 has been dubbed by Canonical as the “Kinetic Kudu”. The six-month development cycle will kick off officially later this week on April 28th with the toolchain upload, and the team also published the release schedule.

According to the release schedule, Ubuntu 22.10 Beta version will arrive for public testing on September 29th, while two “Ubuntu Testing Week” events will be held on June 30th and September 1st respectively to encourage the community to test the upcoming release.

The development will be based on the current release, as it’s the case with all previous Ubuntu releases. However, it’s too early to talk about the new features. Most probably, Ubuntu 22.10 “Kinetic Kudu” will feature the GNOME 43 desktop environment (hopefully with more GTK4 apps), which is slated for release on September 21st, 2022.

Also, Ubuntu 22.10 will most likely be powered by the upcoming Linux 5.19 kernel series since Linux kernel 5.20 will be out in early October and there’s not enough room for testing because the Kernel Freeze development stage is set for October 6th, 2022.

I expect Ubuntu 22.10 to have the latest and greatest GNU/Linux technologies since it will only be supported for nine months, until July 2023. Also, we should have more details about its updated toolchain when the first daily build ISOs will be published for testing.

As usual, I will keep a close eye on the development cycle of the next major Ubuntu release, so stay tuned to this place for more info about Ubuntu 22.10 “Kinetic Kudu” in the coming weeks and months.

