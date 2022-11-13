Ubuntu 23.04 “Lunar Lobster” Release Date Slated for April 20th, 2023

The development cycle of the next Ubuntu Linux release, Ubuntu 23.04, is now officially open and the Ubuntu team published an official release date and complete release schedule with all the details you need to know.

Dubbed by Canonical as the “Lunar Lobster,” Ubuntu 23.04 is slated for release on April 20th, 2023. This will be Canonical’s 38th Ubuntu release and it’s a so-called interim release that will only be supported with software and security updates for nine months, until January 2024.

The six-month development cycle kicked off officially at the end of October 2022 with the toolchain upload and the first Ubuntu Testing Week is set to take place as soon as next month, on December 29th. Until then, we’re waiting for the daily build ISOs to appear on the official servers to take the upcoming release for a spin.

According to the release schedule, the beta version of Ubuntu 23.04 will be available for public testing on March 30th, 2023, shortly after the second “Ubuntu Testing Week” event, which will be held in the first week of March.

Other important development stages of Ubuntu 23.04 “Lunar Lobster” include the Feature Freeze and Debian Import Freeze, both set for February 23rd, as well as the Kernel Freeze, which is set on April 6th, and the Final Freeze, set on April 13th, 2023.

While it’s too early to talk about the new features in Ubuntu 23.04, I believe it will ship with the upcoming GNOME 44 desktop environment, which is slated for release on March 22nd, 2023, and will most likely be powered by the upcoming Linux 6.2 kernel series, which should be out in early or mid-February 2023.

Other new GNU/Linux technologies in the Lunar Lobster release include GCC 13 as an optional system compiler, LLVM 16, Python 3.11 by default, GNU Binutils 2.40, GNU C Library 2.37, OpenLDAP 2.6, Go 1.20, and PolicyKit 122.

It also appears that Ubuntu 23.04 could introduce the long-anticipated new installer written in Flutter. As usual, I will keep a close eye on the development cycle of the next Ubuntu release, so stay tuned to this place for more info about the Lunar Lobster.

