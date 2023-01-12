Ubuntu 23.04 “Lunar Lobster” Wallpaper Competition Opens for Entries

The Ubuntu team put up a call for all artists, graphic designers, and Ubuntu fans everywhere to submit images to the official wallpaper competition for the upcoming Ubuntu 23.04 “Lunar Lobster” operating system release.

With only three and a half months before the release of Ubuntu 23.04, the Ubuntu devs need your help to deliver yet another beautiful set of wallpaper for the next Ubuntu Linux release. Therefore, you are invited to submit your artwork to the official wallpaper competition.

The submission window opened on January 10th, 2023, and it will stay like that until February 6th. In other words, you need to hurry because you have about three weeks to submit your amazing artwork that will be displayed on the desktops of millions of Ubuntu users starting in late April 2023.

However, please keep in mind that only the top 5 submissions will be included in the Lunar Lobster release after members of the Ubuntu community will vote for their favorite entries, from February 6th until February 17th.

You should also keep in mind some of the most important rules of the wallpaper competition, such as the fact that you must own the rights to the image you are submitting, submitted images must be of high quality and in 4K (3840x2160px) size, and you must use either CC BY-SA 4.0 or CC BY 4.0 license.

More details are available in the call for submissions thread on the Ubuntu discourse. The winners will be announced on February 18th, 2023, and the chosen wallpapers will be sent to the packaging team for inclusion in Ubuntu 23.04.

Ubuntu 23.04 is slated for release on April 20th, 2023. It will be Canonical’s 38th Ubuntu release, supported with software and security updates for nine months, until January 2024. The beta version will be available for public testing on March 30th, 2023.

Image credits: Canonical

