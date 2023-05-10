Ubuntu 23.04 Now Works on StarFive’s VisionFive 2 RISC-V Single-Board Computer

Canonical, the company behind the popular Ubuntu Linux distribution, announced today that they’ve published an optimized version of Ubuntu 23.04 (Lunar Lobster) for StarFive’s VisionFive 2 RISC-V single-board computer.

This is the second time Canonical has partnered with StarFive Technology, a high-tech company developing world-leading RISC-V-based products, to bring its Ubuntu Linux operating system to the latest models of the company’s single-board RISC-V computers.

Last year in August, Canonical announced that Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS has been optimized for the VisionFive RISC-V SBC, and now, the latest release, Ubuntu 23.04, will be available for the VisionFive 2 SBC, a high-performance and low-cost development platform designed for a wide range of edge computing use cases.

“It’s a true pleasure to collaborate with innovative and visionary companies such as StarFive, and we are thrilled to announce the availability of Ubuntu on the VisionFive 2 SBC,” said Gordan Markuš, Silicon Alliances Director at Canonical. ”This partnership will provide users with a seamless development experience, allowing them to leverage the best of open source software and RISC-V through Ubuntu and VisionFive 2.”

The VisionFive 2 RISC-V single-board computer is powered by StarFive’s JH7110 64-bit SoC, which is equipped with a high-performance 64-bit RISC-V processor with 1.5 GHz clock speed and an integrated 3D GPU, up to 8 GB DDR4 RAM, a 40-pin GPIO header, two RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet ports, an M.2 M-Key slot, and HDMI 2.0 video output.

VisionFive 2 is capable of H.264 and H.265 [email protected] video decoding, H.265 [email protected] video encoding, and features a JPEG encoder/decoder. StarFive Technology claims that VisionFive 2 is the world’s first RISC-V SBC equipped with a 3D GPU for mass production.

If you plan on using Ubuntu Linux on StarFive’s VisionFive 2 RISC-V single-board computer, you can download the optimized Ubuntu 23.04 (Lunar Lobster) image right now from the official website.

Image credits: StarFive Technologies (edited by Marius Nestor)

