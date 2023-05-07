Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) Daily Build ISOs Are Now Available for Download

After kicking off the development cycle of Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur), Canonical now published the first daily build ISO images for early adopters, application developers, and general public testing.

As expected, these first Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) daily builds are based on the previous Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 23.04 (Lunar Lobster), which arrived last month on April 20th.

This means that they ship with pretty much the same core components as the previous version, especially the kernel, but also the same version of the pre-installed desktop environments and applications.

During the six-month-long development cycle, the Ubuntu 23.10 daily builds will be updated with some of the latest GNU/Linux technologies and Open Source software, such as the upcoming GNOME 45 desktop environment, Mesa 23.1 graphics stack, and Linux 6.5 kernel series.

There will also be many under-the-hood goodies as the toolchain will probably be packed with GNU/Linux technologies like GCC 13.1, GNU C Library 2.38, PHP 8.2, LLVM 16, Python 3.11, GNU Binutils 2.40, OpenLDAP 2.6, and others.

Without further ado, you can download the first Ubuntu 23.10 daily build ISOs and take them for a test drive from here. If Ubuntu is not your flavor, you can also download daily builds of Kubuntu, Xubuntu, Lubuntu, and all the other official flavors.

Ubuntu 23.10 daily builds currently support the 64-bit (amd64) and AArch64 (ARM64) platforms. However, please keep in mind that these are pre-release versions that may contain bugs and other issues, so do NOT install them on a production machine!

If you’re not into testing daily build ISOs, wait for the final release of Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) on October 12th, 2023.

Last updated 55 mins ago