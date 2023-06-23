Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) Is Now Powered by Linux Kernel 6.3

Good news today for those wishing to try the latest Linux 6.3 kernel series on Ubuntu as the upcoming Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) release has been rebased on Linux kernel 6.3.

Ubuntu 23.10’s development kicked off in late April based on the current interim release, Ubuntu 23.04 (Lunar Lobster), which means that the first daily build ISO images of Mantic Minotaur shipped with pretty much the same core components and apps, including Linux kernel 6.2.

Now, two months into the development cycle, the latest Ubuntu 23.10 daily build ISO images are powered by Linux kernel 6.3. This is great news for those who plan on installing the upcoming Ubuntu release on their personal computers and want to test their hardware against Linux 6.3.

I have to admit that the kernel rebase was quite quick, but it’s a good move nonetheless, especially because Ubuntu 23.04’s Linux 6.2 kernel reached end of life. Rest assured that Linux 6.3 won’t be the final kernel included in the final Mantic Minotaur release, due out in late October 2023.

Linux kernel 6.4 will probably come out at the end of this week, and the next major kernel series, Linux 6.5, which will most likely enter development in mid-July 2023, could be a good candidate for the final Ubuntu 23.10 release as it’s expected to hit the streets in late August or early September 2023.

The Ubuntu Kernel team would then have almost two months to test drive and rebase Ubuntu 23.10 on Linux kernel 6.5 giving users the best in the class hardware support. But, we’ll have to wait and see what they decide.

Apart from all the latest GNU/Linux technologies, Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) will also ship with the upcoming GNOME 45 desktop environment series, which is slated for release in late September 2023.

If you want to take the latest development snapshot of Ubuntu 23.10 for a test drive on your personal computer, you can download the latest daily build ISO from the official download server. However, please keep in mind that this is a pre-release version so don’t use or install it on a production machine.

