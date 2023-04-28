Ubuntu 23.10 “Mantic Minotaur” Is Slated for Release on October 12th, 2023

Canonical unveiled today the codename of the next Ubuntu release, Ubuntu 23.10, as the “Mantic Minotaur”, which is slated for release later this year on October 12th.

Ubuntu 23.10 “Mantic Minotaur” will be Canonical’s 39th Ubuntu release and it’s another interim release that will be supported for only nine months with software and security updates, until July 2024, and the last interim release before the next LTS (Long Term Support) release, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.

Canonical kicked off today the six-month development cycle with the toolchain upload and an official release schedule that suggests September 21st as the release date for the beta version and October 12th for the final release of Ubuntu 23.10.

Other interesting dates in the Mantic Minotaur release schedule include two Ubuntu Testing Weeks on June 29th and August 24th respectively, the Feature Freeze stage on August 17th, the Kernel Freeze stage on September 28th, and the Final Freeze stage and Release Candidate on October 5th.

While it’s too early to talk about the new features to be included in Ubuntu 23.10, I have a feeling that it will ship with the upcoming GNOME 45 desktop environment, which is slated for release on September 20th, and will most likely be powered by the upcoming Linux 6.5 kernel series, which should be out in late August or early September 2023.

Until then, we’re waiting for the daily build ISOs to appear on the official servers to take the upcoming Ubuntu 23.10 “Mantic Minotaur” release for a spin. We’re also waiting for Canonical to announce some of the core components that will be included in Ubuntu 23.10, such as GCC, GNU C Library, PHP, etc.

Last updated 1 hour ago