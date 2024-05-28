Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Is Now Optimized for the Milk-V Mars RISC-V SBC

Canonical, the company behind the popular Ubuntu Linux distribution, announced today that they now offer an optimized image of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS for the Milk-V Mars RISC-V single-board computer.

Dubbed as the world’s first credit-card-size high-performance RISC-V SBC from Milk-V, the Milk-V Mars board is powered by the StarFive JH7110 processor with an integrated 3D GPU. It is the ideal hardware platform for RISC-V developers and enthusiasts.

Milk-V Mars supports plug-and-play eMMC modules and up to 8GB LPDDR4 RAM, an M.2 E-Key slot for WIFI/BT modules, an HDMI 2.0 port supporting 4K resolution, a 4-channel MIPI CSI, a 2-channel MIPI CSI, a 40-pin GPIO, an RJ45 Ethernet port supporting Power over Ethernet (PoE), three USB 3.0 ports, and one USB 2.0 port.

But the good news is that those who buy or own the Milk-V Mars single-board computer can now download and install the latest Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series. According to Canonical, Ubuntu is the best operating system for RISC-V hardware.

“At Canonical, we believe that open source is the best way to accelerate innovation, which motivates us to enable a wide range of open source communities under the Ubuntu umbrella. Open source software is prized by developers and innovators, but it comes with its own set of challenges,” said Canonical.

Without further ado, you can visit the official Ubuntu website to download Ubuntu 24.04 LTS for the Milk-V Mars board, or any of the officially supported RISC-V SBC, including StarFive VisionFive 2, Microchip PolarFire SoC FPGA Icicle, Sipeed LicheeRV D1, AllWinner Nezha, and SiFive Unmatched.

If you have an NVMe drive, Canonical recommends downloading the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Server live installer to deploy the operating system on the Milk-V Mars SBC. If that’s not the case, you can download the Ubuntu Server

preinstalled image instead.

