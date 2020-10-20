Ubuntu and Debian Get Patches for Bluetooth Remote Code Execution Flaws, Update Now

The Debian Project and Canonical and released a new set of Linux kernel updates for all of its supported Debian and Ubuntu releases to address several remote code execution vulnerabilities discovered in the Bluetooth protocol implementation.

Discovered by security researcher Andy Nguyen in Linux kernel’s Bluetooth L2CAP and Bluetooth A2MP implementation, as well as the Bluetooth HCI event packet parser, the CVE-2020-12351, CVE-2020-12352, and CVE-2020-24490 vulnerabilities are affecting Debian GNU/Linux 10, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 16.04 LTS.

While CVE-2020-12351 and CVE-2020-24490 could allow a physically proximate remote attacker to crash the system by causing a denial of service or execute arbitrary code, CVE-2020-12352 let physically proximate remote attackers to expose sensitive information (kernel memory).

In addition to these Bluetooth vulnerabilities, the new Linux kernel released for Debian GNU/Linux 10 “Buster” also addresses a flaw (CVE-2020-25211) discovered in the netfilter subsystem that could allow a local attacker to cause a denial of service by injecting conntrack Netlink configuration.

Furthermore, it fixes a flaw (CVE-2020-25643) discovered by ChenNan Of Chaitin Security Research Lab in the hdlc_ppp module, which may lead to memory corruption and information disclosure due to improper input validation in the ppp_cp_parse_cr() function, as well as a flaw (CVE-2020-25645) discovered in the interface driver for GENEVE encapsulated traffic when combined with IPsec.

“Traffic between two Geneve endpoints may be unencrypted when IPsec is configured to encrypt traffic for the specific UDP port used by the GENEVE tunnel allowing anyone between the two endpoints to read the traffic unencrypted. The main threat from this vulnerability is to data confidentiality,” reads the security advisory.

These are important flaws, and users are urged to update their installations as soon as possible.

Debian GNU/Linux 10 users must update the kernel to version 4.19.152-1, while Ubuntu 20.04 LTS users have to update the kernel to linux-image 5.4.0-52.57, Ubuntu 18.04 LTS users to linux-image 4.15.0-122.124, and Ubuntu 16.04.7 LTS users to linux-image 4.15.0-122.124~16.04.1.

Last updated 2 hours ago