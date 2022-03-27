Ubuntu-Based Feren OS 2022.03 Released with KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS, Various Improvements

Feren OS 2022.03 has been released as the latest and most up-to-date ISO release of this Ubuntu-based distribution featuring the KDE Plasma desktop environment with a futuristic touch.

Feren OS 2022.03 comes almost six months after the previous ISO snapshot, Feren OS 2021.10, and it’s the first ISO release of the Ubuntu-based distribution to ship with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS desktop environment series.

KDE Plasma 5.24.3 is included by default in this updated media, alongside the KDE Frameworks 5.92 and KDE Applications 21.12.3 software suites, all of them compiled against the Qt 5.15.3 open-source application framework. With this, the Applications Menu and Feren OS Clock have been rebased on the Plasma 5.24 code.

With the move to the KDE Plasma 5.24 LTS series, Feren OS no longer makes use of the Theme Colouriser utility as the Plasma desktop now comes with support for accent color built-in. Theme Colouriser still exists for the Feren OS Classic session, but it’s no longer installed by default in the ISO image.

“Any accent colorations made with Theme Colouriser, for existing Feren OS users, have been backed up and saved to a text file on your Home folder so that you can apply them again with the new Custom Accent Colour option whenever you’d like to,” said the Feren OS dev in the release announcement

Among other changes, the Ferens OS 2022.03 release adds an Overview button to the desktop layout, makes KWrite as default desktop text editor instead of Kate, improves the titlebar buttons for the window decorations style, and introduces a redesigned panel layout for the Tablet Mode desktop layout.

Since this is just an up-to-date ISO snapshot of the distribution, existing Feren OS users don’t need to download it. You can update your installations and receive all the above features and improvements just by going into the Update Manager utility, hitting the “Refresh” button, and installing all available updates.

If you want to give Feren OS a try on your personal computer, you can download the 2022.03 ISO release right now from the official website or by clicking on the direct download link below. Under the hood, Feren OS 2022.03 is powered by the Linux 5.13 kernel from Ubuntu 21.10 (Impish Indri).

Thank you Daniel for the tip!

Last updated 1 hour ago