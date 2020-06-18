Ubuntu-Based Rescuezilla 1.0.6 Arrives as the “Swiss Army Knife of System Recovery”

Shasheen Ediriweera announced the release of the Rescuezilla 1.0.6 backup and rescue GNU/Linux distribution, keeping the spirit of the Redo Backup and Recovery distro alive.

Dubbed the “Swiss Army Knife of System Recovery,” Rescuezilla 1.0.6 is the first release of this lightweight GNU/Linux distribution for backing up and rescuing operating systems to introduce a 64-bit version that features UEFI/SecureBoot support.

The 64-bit version of Rescuezilla is based on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa), but there’s also a 32-bit version for old computers made before 2007, which is based on the Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) operating system series.

The difference between the 64-bit and 32-bit versions is that the former has slower shutdown and reboot times on systems with less than 16GB of RAM. The developers are currently working on a fix for this issue, but it shouldn’t bother many of you out there, and if it does you can always rely on the 32-bit version.

Among other major changes implemented in the Rescuezilla 1.0.6 release, the GRUB is now the default bootloader, replacing ISOLINUX, along with package to assist users who want to perform a GRUB repair operation, support for accessing the EFI firmware setup from the boot menu, and the ability to install the Rescuezilla frontend as a DEB package.

There are also numerous bug fixes included, to improve the error message that appears when a CIFS/SMB network share mount fails, the ability to track down bug reports, the use of silver Bluebird theme, backup and restores of disks smaller than 40MB, GRUB backups, and support for paths that contain special characters.

As far as the software selection goes, Rescuezilla now comes with Mozilla Firefox as default web browser instead of Chromium, and Mousepad as default text editor instead of Leafpad. Rescuezilla comes with only a few packages to focus on system backup and rescue tasks.

This release supports restoring of backups created with Redo Backup and Recovery versions 1.0.4, 1.0.3, 1.0.2, 1.0.1, 1.0.0, 0.9.9, and 0.9.8, as well as Rescuezilla versions 1.0.5.0 and 1.0.5.1.

You can download Rescuezilla 1.0.6 from the following links and check it out in action in the screenshot gallery below. The next release, Rescuezilla 1.0.7, is expected to arrive in fall as a major upgrade featuring the ability to restore individual partitions and support for backing up and restoring disks in the Clonezilla image format.





