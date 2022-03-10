Ubuntu-Based Zorin OS 16.1 Released with LibreOffice 7.3 and Linux Kernel 5.13

The Zorin OS developers announced today the release and general availability of Zorin OS 16.1 as the first point release to the latest Zorin OS 16 operating system series launched in August 2021.

Zorin OS 16.1 is here about seven months after Zorin OS 16 and comes with a newer kernel, namely Linux 5.13, from the recently released Ubuntu 20.04.4 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system. This provides users with better compatibility for newer hardware, including NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPUs, 12th-Gen Intel Core processors, Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers, Framework laptop, Apple Magic Mouse 2, as well as other devices.

If you’re wondering, the Linux kernel 5.13 version available in Zorin OS 16.1 isn’t patched against the recently disclosed “Dirty Pipe” vulnerability, but if you update your new Zorin OS installation, you’ll receive the new Linux kernel version (linux-image 5.13.0.35.44) that’s patched against this flaw that gives unprivileged local users the ability to escalate their privileges on the system.

Also new is the latest and greatest LibreOffice 7.3 office suite, along with newer versions of several pre-installed apps and core components, including the Mesa 21.2.6 graphics stack from Ubuntu 20.04.4 LTS and Ubuntu 21.10, providing users with a more feature-rich desktop experience from the get-go.

Zorin OS 16.1 is available for download right now from the official website as Core, Lite, Education, and Education Lite editions. However, the new ISO images are intended only for those who want to deploy Zorin OS on new computers or users who want to reinstall. Existing Zorin OS 16 users can upgrade their installations to the new release by installing all the available updates from the Software Updater utility.

Zorin OS 16 Pro users will also receive the Zorin OS 16.1 Pro or Pro Lite versions by accessing the download link in their original purchase email. All new Zorin OS 16.1 Pro and Pro Lite purchases will be donated to the Red Cross, Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders, and Tabletochki humanitarian aid causes to help the people of Ukraine.

“As Irish Ukrainians ourselves, we stand with our friends and relatives in Ukraine at this difficult time. To the people of Ukraine affected by the war, we’re sending you aid and are pledging to support you. We hope that the situation de-escalates swiftly and that peace is restored to our ancestral homeland,” said Artyom & Kyrill, founders of Zorin OS.

