Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 20.04.1 LTS Released with New Look and Feel, Cinammon 4.4

Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 20.04.1 LTS has been released today too, following closely on the heels of Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS (Focal Fossa) and Ubuntu Unity 20.04.1.

I actually didn’t write at all about Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix in the past, so I’m happy to introduce you to it today. It’s an unofficial flavor of the Ubuntu operating system that uses Linux Mint’s popular Cinnamon desktop environment by default.

Just like all the official and unofficial Ubuntu spins, it comes with its own customizations and some in-house built packages. The latest release, Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 20.04.1 LTS is now available for download (links at the end of the article) and comes with a bunch of goodies.

First and foremost, Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 20.04.1 LTS includes all the updated packages from the upstream Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS (Focal Fossa) release announced earlier today by Canonical. However, it still uses the Cinnamon 4.4 desktop environment instead of the newer Cinnamon 4.6 release.

But the biggest changes are around the new artwork updates, which gives Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix a new look and feel. There’s a new, community voted Plymouth theme that now shows “Ubuntu Cinnamon” text when booting instead of just “Ubuntu” and the default Kimmo theme saw some improvements.

“Perhaps one of the biggest changes in 20.04.1 is our new artwork updates. We are now starting to truly show who we are,” said maintainer Joshua Peisach in a blog announcement.

Moreover, the default theme of the LightDM login screen is now provided as a separate package as part of the ubuntucinnamon-artwork metapackage, the default icon theme now shows a shadow behind the folder’s front, and some more fixed were put into the GTK theme.

The Ubuntu Cinnamon Spices (ubuntucinnamon-spices) package has been updated too and it will now install some of the best Cinammon Spices, including CinnVIIStarkMenu, Cinnamenu, Betterlock, World Clock Calendar, Collapsible Systray, and Places Applets.

The Analog Clock, Calculator and TimeAndDate desklets will be installed too, along with the gTile, Transparent Panels and Watermark extensions for the Cinnamon desktop environment.

Other visual changes include a new date format (e.g. Fri, Jul 17 2020 2:14 PM) instead of just displaying all time and date information at once, the sidebar width of the Nemo file manager has been updated to 200 pixels for the folders and size calculations to binary rather than of base-10 calculations.

For impaired users, Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 20.04.1 LTS brings new accessibility options, the “Run Command” dialog can now be accessed using the Super+R or Alt+F2, and the Screenreader can be opened using the Alt+Super+S keyboard shortcut.

Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 20.04.1 LTS comes in two editions, a complete one with all the default apps and packages, which is recommend for most users who want to use this Ubuntu remix as their daily driver, and a Minimal ISO designed for more experienced users who want to fully customize their installations.



