Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 21.04 “Hirsute Hippo” Released, Download Now

Joshua Peisach announced today the release and general availability of the Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 21.04 distribution as part of the recently released Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo).

In 2021, Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix is still struggling to become an official flavor, just like Ubuntu Unity, and I think the Ubuntu community needs both of them for diversity. The latest release, Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 21.04, codenamed “Hirsute Hippo,” is here to prove that the project is alive and kicking.

As you can imagine, Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 21.04 is based on the Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo) release, which means that it inherits all of its updated core components, starting with the Linux 5.11 kernel and continuing with the refreshed toolchain consisting of GNU C Library 2.33, GNU Binutils 2.36.1, Python 3.9.4, and GCC 10.3.

On top of that, the new release ships with the latest Cinnamon 4.8.6 desktop environment, which features a refreshed look with the brand-new Yaru-Cinnamon theme and icon set, forked from Ubuntu’s Yaru theme and recolored, similar to what the Ubuntu MATE team did with their new Yaru-MATE theme in Ubuntu MATE 21.04.





“I’m personally not surprised we aren’t a flavor status yet but it’s better not to rush and take our time,” said Joshua Peisach. “Anyways it’s been an interesting development cycle to say the least. We branched off of Yaru to put in a new set of icons and we are patching stuff to work together with the Cinnamon team more than ever.”

In addition, the Cinnamon 4.8.6 desktop environment brings improvements to the screensaver, an updated Nemo file manager that now lets you preview files up to 64 GB in size and supports favorites, suspend-then-hibernate support, improved menu search functionality, better integration of Flatpak apps, and many stability fixes.

If you like using Ubuntu with the Cinnamon desktop environment, go ahead and download Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 21.04 “Hirsute Hippo” from the official website or using the direct download link below.

I support the Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix project in becoming an officially recognized Ubuntu flavor, and the devs are now already working on the next release, Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 21.10, due out later this year with support for Nemo extensions and a new desktop installer.

