Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 22.04 LTS Released with Cinnamon 5.2 Desktop Environment

Joshua Peisach announced today the release of Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 22.04 LTS as the latest version for this unofficial Ubuntu flavor featuring the Cinnamon desktop environment developed by the Linux Mint project.

Two years in the works, Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 22.04 LTS is based on the upstream Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) release and comes with the latest Cinnamon 5.2 desktop environment (version 5.2.7 is included by default in the ISO image).

In addition, this release includes fixes for the background and screen tearing issues. However, it looks like a problem is still present in Ubuntu Cinnamon 22.04 LTS, namely the fact that the Ubiquity installer doesn’t have a theme set if you’re not in the live session with Cinnamon in the background. According to the developer, this issue will be fixed in the first point release, 22.04.1, due out in early August 2022.

“This release has been two years in the making, and I am so grateful for everyone who helped – through quality assurance/testing, bug squashing, general development, and those across the different Ubuntu teams,” said developer Joshua Peisach.

Other than that, the new Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix release comes with all the internal components from upstream, as well as its new features and improvements, so check out Ubuntu 22.04’s announcement linked above if you want to learn more about the major changes.

If you want to install this Cinnamon flavored Ubuntu remix on your personal computer, you can download Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 22.04 LTS right now from the official website.

Like with all the rest of the Ubuntu flavors, upgrades from previous releases are currently not available at the moment of writing. The upgrade path will be opened in the next few days, so if you’re using Ubuntu Cinnamon Remix 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa), you’ll be able to upgrade by running the sudo do-release-upgrade command.

Last updated 58 mins ago