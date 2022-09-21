Ubuntu Core Will Support the Matter Standard Out of the Box for IoT Devices

Canonical announced today that it has joined the Connectivity Standards Alliance in an attempt to help set new security and reliability standards for IoT and offer Matter support for Ubuntu Core.

As of today, Canonical is a participant member of the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), which the company behind the popular Ubuntu Linux distribution will help develop and promote open standards for IoT (Internet of Things) and its Ubuntu Core operating system for embedded devices.

Canonical is also the first company to join the Connectivity Standards Alliance which offers a major independent GNU/Linux distribution and promises to support the Matter standard out-of-the-box in its Ubuntu Core operating system to increase interoperability and accessibility.

“We aim to make Ubuntu Core the best platform for Matter devices. Our goal is to support Matter out of the box on Ubuntu Core so that it’s the quickest and most reliable way to bring a Matter device to market,” said Nathan Hart, Product Manager at Canonical.

Matter is an upcoming Internet Protocol (IP)-based communications standard designed to make smart home devices secure, reliable, and seamless to use. When it will be available later this year, Matter will be adopted by most major IoT hardware vendors, as well as by almost all software vendors that support Internet of Things devices.

For example, Apple announced earlier this year during its WWDC22 (Worldwide Developers Conference) event that it will support the Matter standard in its latest iOS 16 operating system for iPhone devices. Canonical is the latest to adopt the Matter standard for its Ubuntu Core operating system to provide the community with an Open Source solution for your smart home.

The latest Ubuntu Core 22 release introduces a fully preemptible kernel to ensure time-bound responses and enable advanced real-time features out of the box on Ubuntu Certified Hardware from Canonical’s partners, remodeling capabilities to allow users to change device IDs so that they can be rebranded, remodeled, or assigned to a different Snap Store, and MAAS (Metal as a Service) support.

For more details about the Matter standard and how it will help boost the adoption of smart devices, check out the Connectivity Standards Alliance’s website. To learn more about Ubuntu Core, the operating system optimised for IoT and Edge, don’t hesitate to visit its official website.

Image credits: Canonical (edited by Marius Nestor)

Last updated 2 days ago