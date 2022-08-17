Ubuntu Is Now Officially Supported on StarFive’s VisionFive RISC-V Single-Board Computers

Canonical today announced official support for its popular Ubuntu operating system on StarFive’s VisionFive RISC-V single-board computers.

The RISC-V hardware is becoming more and more popular, and Canonical has partnered with StarFive, the leader in RISC-V technology in China known for developing a wide range of RISC-V-based products, including CPU IP, SoC, development boards, etc., to offer Ubuntu on the VisionFive SBC (single-board computer).

Powered by StarFive’s JH7100 vision processing SoC, which is equipped with a high-performance 64-bit RISC-V dual-core processor with a 2 MB L2 cache and 1.0 GHz clock speeds, the VisionFive board comes with no less than 8 GB RAM, a 40-pin GPIO header, as well as end-to-end hardware and software infrastructure.

”Ubuntu is the most popular open-source operating system, and we are thrilled to be expanding support for the RISC-V open source community,” said Cindy Goldberg, Vice President of Silicon Alliance at Canonical. “Canonical and StarFive are partnering to create an enterprise-grade Ubuntu image for the new VisionFive board, bringing open source software and open source hardware together for developers to build a broad range of computer vision applications at the edge.”

Ubuntu already supported RISC-V hardware, but it didn’t support StarFive’s new VisionFive RISC-V board. If you plan on buying one in the near future, you can download a preinstalled image of the Server edition of the latest Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) release for this particular SBC right now from the official website.

With the Ubuntu 22.04.1 LTS release, Canonical also enabled support for the SiFive Unmatched and Allwinner Nezha RISC-V hardware in its Ubuntu Server edition. If you plan on attending the RISC-V Summit China 2022 later this month, you’ll be able to see Ubuntu in action on the VisionFive board.

Image credits: Canonical

