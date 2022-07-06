Ubuntu MATE 22.04 LTS Released for Raspberry Pi SBCs, Download Now

Ubuntu MATE maintainer Martin Wimpress announced today on Twitter the release and general availability of the Ubuntu MATE 22.04 LTS operating system for Raspberry Pi devices.

Ubuntu MATE 22.04 LTS arrived on April 21st, 2022, as part of the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) release, but only for 64-bit PCs. As of today, Ubuntu MATE 22.04 LTS is also available for Raspberry Pi boards, such Raspberry Pi 2, Raspberry Pi 3, Raspberry Pi 3+, Raspberry Pi 4, and Raspberry Pi CM4 (Compute Module 4).

Ubuntu MATE 22.04 LTS for Raspberry Pi comes with all the features of Ubuntu MATE 22.04 LTS for PCs, such as the latest MATE 1.26 desktop environment, newer kernel and graphics stacks, and a recent toolchain, but also some improvements and new features targeted at Raspberry Pi devices.

For example, the new release comes with an improved compositor, better video playback performance, zswap (lz4) support enabled by default for a smoother experience, as well as optimized image sizes.

Other features include Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and Bluetooth support on compatible models, automatic online file system expansion, video out via composite or HDMI, audio out via 3.5mm audio jack or HDMI, GPIO access via GPIO Zero and WiringPi, USB Booting support, as well as enablement of the VC4/V3D (full KMS) driver by default.

“Ubuntu MATE for the Raspberry Pi provides a complete, familiar, desktop environment that can be used for basic desktop computing. It is also of interest to makers and device hackers who want to target Ubuntu for their projects,” reads the project’s page.

If you’ve been waiting to install Ubuntu MATE 22.04 LTS on your Raspberry Pi device, you can download the images for ARM64 (AArch64) or ARMhf architectures right now from the official website. The ARM64 images are recommended for Raspberry Pi models with more then 2 GB of RAM.

