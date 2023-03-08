Ubuntu Now Officially Supports Microchip’s PolarFire SoC FPGA Icicle Kit RISC-V Board

Canonical announced today the general availability of official Ubuntu images optimized for Microchip’s PolarFire SoC FPGA Icicle Kit RISC-V development board.

Canonical continues to expand its RISC-V offering with a new Ubuntu release that has been designed and optimized specifically for the world’s first RISC-V-based SoC FPGA, namely the PolarFire SoC FPGA Icicle Kit board created by Microchip Technology Inc.

Microchip’s PolarFire SoC FPGA Icicle Kit is a development board known for its real-time execution, low-power capabilities, and support for the rich set of peripherals of the PolarFire SoC FPGA, which are semiconductor devices that integrate programmable logic with hard processor cores.

The PolarFire SoC is known for its security, reliability, and power-efficient high-data processing capabilities. It can be used across a wide range of applications, including AI/ML, aerospace, IoT, imaging, industrial automation, wireline access networks, as well as defense and automotive.

”The realm of what’s possible for developers on RISC-V has just expanded by pairing Ubuntu, the most popular Linux OS, with the PolarFire SoC FPGA Icicle Kit from Microchip,” said Cindy Goldberg, Vice President of Silicon Alliance at Canonical. “I predict that the RISC-V + FPGA + Ubuntu bundle will be at the top of developer’s shopping list this year.”

Now, thanks to this joint collaboration between Microchip and Canonical, users can download an Ubuntu image that they can install on the PolarFire SoC FPGA Icicle Kit board. The image is based on the recently released Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS point release of the long-term supported Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) operating system series.

Canonical promises to update this Ubuntu image in the near future to the latest Ubuntu releases and also include additional features for Microchip’s PolarFire SoC FPGA Icicle Kit board. You can download the latest Ubuntu images for Microchip’s PolarFire SoC FPGA Icicle Kit right now from the official website.

Image credits: Canonical

Last updated 40 mins ago