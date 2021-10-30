Ubuntu Online 21.10 Released, Lets You Try Ubuntu Desktop in a Web Browser

Ubuntu Online 21.10 has been released today as a Web based Ubuntu 21.10 desktop remake that lets you try the latest Ubuntu Desktop edition in a web browser.

Inspired by the now obsolete Ubuntu Online Tour project created by Canonical a few years ago, the Ubuntu Online project aims to give those with very limited resources the option to try the latest Ubuntu Desktop release in a web browser.

Ubuntu Online works both online and offline, but for the best experience the files need to be hosted online, in a web server. This is great if you want, for example, to migrate a bunch of computers to Ubuntu/Linux but you want your users to see what the fuss is all about with an online demo.

Ubuntu Online 21.10 comes with some new features compared to its predecessor. For example, it’s compatible with touch devices so you can try it on a tablet or mobile phone, but window resize on mobile is said to work harder than on a computer and some web browsers may not support window resize on mobile devices.

In addition, users will be able to open the same application multiple times, drag and resize windows, change the desktop wallpaper, as well as to clone applications. As mentioned before, some of these features will only work if the files are hosted on a web server.

The interface is very limited, as you may expect from such as project, but it resembles the GNOME 40 desktop of Ubuntu 21.10 “Impish Indri” quite well. To see it in action, check out the screenshots gallery below or try it yourself right now from here.











The source files of Ubuntu Online 21.10 can be downloaded from the project’s GitHub or Launchpad pages if you want to host them on your web server for your users to try Ubuntu 21.10, or maybe you just want to prank someone for Halloween 🎃.

Last updated 13 hours ago