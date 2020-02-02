Ubuntu Studio 20.04 LTS Wallpaper Contest Is Officially Open for Entries

Are you a talented, passionate photographer or graphics artist? Well, then you’re in luck if you want the world to see your creations as the Ubuntu Studio team has officially open the wallpaper contest for the upcoming Ubuntu Studio 20.04 LTS operating system.

If you’re an adept of open-source software and your work involves graphic design, digital painting or photography, then you’ve probably heard of Ubuntu Studio, an officially recognized Ubuntu flavor geared towards general multimedia production.

For the next major release, Ubuntu Studio 20.04 LTS, the Ubuntu Studio leadership has put together a wallpaper contest, and they are looking for photographers and graphic artists who want to see their masterpieces displayed in front of thousand of users.

The wallpaper contest accepts submission in various forms, including abstract paintings, codeart, illustrations, photos, or any other similar artworks. However, the Ubuntu Studio developers are most interested in those artworks that highlight the capabilities of the Open Source applications included in the distribution.

Talented graphics artist Sylvia Ritter has already demonstrated what can be done with the powerful Krita digital painting software, as her “Focal Fossa” interpretation for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS managed to literally blow my mind.

If I’ve piqued your interest and you have read the official rules, you can submit your artwork to imgur.com with the #ubustucontest2020 tag right now. The top images will be voted by the public and selected winners will be included in the default wallpaper set of Ubuntu Studio 20.04 LTS.

The final release of Ubuntu Studio 20.04 LTS will be generally available on April 23rd, 2020, as part of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa), the eighth long-term support (LTS) series of the popular Ubuntu Linux operating system. It will be supported for two years, until April 2022, but the development team doesn’t plan to add any major changes over what’s already available in Ubuntu Studio 19.10 (Eoan Ermine).