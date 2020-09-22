Ubuntu Touch OTA-13 Released with Support for Sony Xperia X and OnePlus 3/3T

After several delays, the UBports Foundation announced the release of the Ubuntu Touch OTA-13 software update for Ubuntu Phone devices, a major update that brings support for new devices and various other improvements.

The biggest news in this release is, of course, the support for new devices. You can now install the Ubuntu Touch mobile operating system on the Sony Xperia X, Sony Xperia X Compact, Sony Xperia X Performance, Sony Xperia XZ, OnePlus 3, and OnePlus 3T smartphones using the official UBports Installer.

This update also incorporates the QtWebEngine 5.14 components, which updates the built-in Morph Browser to the latest Chromium version, making it up to 25% faster across all devices and enabling support for selecting only the text you want from web pages using the touch handles, as well as to open downloaded PDF, TXT, IMG or MP3 files directly in the browser.

Image credits: UBports

Among other changes, Ubuntu Touch OTA-13 re-implements the icon-based System Settings main menu used in early Ubuntu Touch versions from Canonical, a simpler and cleaner design for most core apps, as well as various under-the-hood changes that would make the transition to the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) base easier.

It’s also now possible to import contacts via a VCF file in the Contacts app, view birthdays in the Calendar app, as well as to record audio and send video message in the Messages app. Moreover, the Dialer app has been update to make it easier to call someone, Nexus 6P now supports the torch switch in the Power indicator, and magnetic phone sleep covers are now supported for the Nexus 7 2013, Sony Xperia X and OnePlus One devices.

The Ubuntu Touch OTA-13 software update will be available for the LG Nexus 4, LG Nexus 5, OnePlus One, OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T, FairPhone 2, BQ E5 HD Ubuntu Edition, BQ E4.5 Ubuntu Edition, BQ M10 HD Ubuntu Edition, BQ M10 FHD Ubuntu Edition, Meizu MX4 Ubuntu Edition, Meizu Pro 5 Ubuntu Edition, Nexus 7 2013 (Wi-Fi and LTE models), Sony Xperia X, Sony Xperia X Compact, Sony Xperia X Performance, and Sony Xperia XZ devices.

