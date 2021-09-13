Ubuntu Touch OTA-19 Is Slated for Release on September 17th, Now Ready for Testing

The UBports Foundation announced today the availability for public testing of the upcoming Ubuntu Touch OTA-19 software update for Ubuntu Phone devices.

Still based on the Ubuntu 16.04 (Xenial Xerus) operating system series, Ubuntu Touch OTA-19 is slated for release this Friday on September 17th, 2021, packed with some minor improvements to the App framework, compatibility with QtWebEngine apps, as well as keyboard improvements in the messaging app.

For Halium 5.1 and 7.1 devices, the Ubuntu Touch OTA-19 update promises access to gyroscope and magnetic field sensors, along with an initial and very basic implementation of a compass.

Of course, the OTA-19 software update for Ubuntu Phones will includes fixes for various nasty bugs and security issues, so it will be a highly recommended update for all users until UBports finally ports Ubuntu Touch to the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series.

“As explained in our last few release milestone posts, we’re entering a period where change to Ubuntu Touch will slow down for a while. This shift in priorities is allowing us to get Ubuntu Touch based on Ubuntu 20.04,” said UBports.

Until the final release on Friday, the UBports Foundation asks the community to help them with the testing of the Ubuntu Touch OTA-19 update. If you’re up to the task, you can find detailed instructions on how to install the OTA-19 release candidate on your Linux phones in the call for testing announcement.

As with previous updates, OTA-19 will be available for all supported devices. However, if you’re looking for a stable Ubuntu Phone experience, please do NOT install this pre-release version and wait for the final release on September 17th, 2021.

Image credits: UBports Foundation

