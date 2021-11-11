Ubuntu Touch OTA-20 Arrives on November 19th with Pixel 2 Support in the UBports Installer, More

The UBports Foundation is getting ready for yet another update to their Ubuntu Touch mobile operating system for Ubuntu Phone devices, OTA-20, which is now available for public testing.

While UBports is still working hard on porting Ubuntu Touch to the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series, Ubuntu Touch OTA-20 comes as yet another updated based on Ubuntu 16.04, mostly to fix bugs but also to add a few improvements.

The biggest changes in Ubuntu Touch OTA-20 include support for Bengali and Khmer fonts to the rootfs, which will allow bengali and khmer speaking users to read native text in their language, the ability to select a custom notification sound in the system settings´s sound section, as well as vibration support for notifications on Halium 9.0 and later devices, and support for the notification LED on devices equipped with one.

Another interesting change in the OTA-20 update is the fact that you will be able to install Ubuntu Touch on a Google Pixel 2 smartphone using the official UBports Installer. Pixel 2 was already supported (along with big brother Pixel 2XL) by Ubuntu Touch, but the UBports Installer makes flashing the mobile OS a lot easier on any platform, including Linux, macOS and Windows.

Other than that, the upcoming Ubuntu Touch software update fixes various bugs and common issues reported by users from previous releases, making the Ubuntu-based mobile operating system more stable and reliable for existing users.

The final release is scheduled for next Friday, November 19th, 2021, but if you want to help UBports with the testing, go visit their call for testing announcement to learn how to install the Release Candidate (RC) development version on your device. Of course, this is isn’t for the faint of heart, so don’t install it if you’re looking for a stable and bug-free Ubuntu Touch experience.

Image credits: UBports Foundation

Last updated 21 hours ago