Ubuntu Touch OTA-21 Arrives on January 5th, 2022, with Redesigned Greeter, More Fixes

The UBports Foundation announced today a call for testing for the next OTA (Over-the-Air) software update for their Ubuntu Touch mobile operating system for Ubuntu Phone devices, OTA-21.

Still based on the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS (Xenial Xerus) operating system series, the Ubuntu Touch OTA-21 update is yet another bugfix release that fixes various issues reported by users from previous OTA updates.

For example, it fixes support for setting up a Google account, it fixes microphone access in the default web browser, and fixes a weird animation issue in Clock app’s timer mode that occurred when the clock hands were moved across the 12-hour clock position.

Also fixed in the upcoming OTA-21 update are the user metrics (a.k.a. the circle statistics on the lock screen) for all Halium 9 or later based devices, as well as MMS support to allow Ubuntu Touch to notify users to re-download a MMS if it wasn’t received properly.

Apart from the bug fixes, the Ubuntu Touch OTA-21 update also promises some enhancements, such as a revamped greeter (PIN/password entry screen), the ability to clear the lists of recent or missed calls, a new Tamil font, and a new magnetometer and compass plugin for all Halium 9 or later based devices.

Also revamped is the Storage overview page in System Settings to better detail how much space is occupied by Ubuntu Touch and what’s reserved by the system.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-21 will be released on January 5th, 2022. Until then, those interesting in helping the UBports Foundation release a stable update can test the upcoming OTA on their supported devices by following the instructions from the call for testing announcement page.

Meanwhile, the UBports Foundation is making great progress towards getting Ubuntu Touch installed on Halium 10 based devices and towards porting their Linux-based mobile operating system on the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series.

