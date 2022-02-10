Ubuntu Touch OTA-22 Is Coming February 18th with WebGL Support, Interactive Drawer Blur

The UBports Foundation announced today a call for testing for the next software update for their Ubuntu Touch mobile operating system for supported ‘Ubuntu Phone’ devices, OTA-22.

While the UBports Foundation is still preparing the move to the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) base, Ubuntu Touch OTA-22 is yet another update based on Ubuntu 16.04 (Xenial Xerus) that brings more bug fixes and some improvements for your mobile devices.

Some of the new features included in Ubuntu Touch OTA-22 are WebGL support on capable devices for better rendering of 2D and 3D graphics, an interactive blur effect for the application drawer on devices that support it, fingerprint support for OnePlus 5T, as well as rotation support for the greeter (a.k.a. login screen).

An exiting change is present in this upcoming release for Volla Phone X owners as it will become the first ‘Ubuntu Phone’ device to utilize a Halium 10 image. This will add support for the device’s fingerprint reader and possibly some performance improvements.

For Google Pixel 3a owners, Ubuntu Touch OTA-22 promises much-improve audio quality as team managed to add proper volume control and fix issues with echo cancellation. For Halium 9 devices, the update enforces camera permissions if the device supports it.

Among other changes, the upcoming OTA-22 release adds a Persian keyboard, improves Morph Browser to make the camera usable, fixes a bug with the shader cache, filters out some invalid touch events on bogus panels, and updates the Dialer app to automatically suggest contact names based on phone number.

OTA-22 also paves the way for FM Radio support and a new contacts backend.

If you want to take it for a test drive and help the UBports team squash as many bugs as possible before for the final release, which is scheduled for February 18th, 2022, you’ll have to check the details on the call for testing announcement page.

Last updated 1 hour ago