Ubuntu Touch OTA-23 Is Coming on June 28th with FM Radio Expansion, Lomiri Fixes

The UBports community has put out a call for testing for the upcoming OTA-23 update of their Ubuntu Touch mobile operating system for Linux phones and tablets.

Scheduled for release next week on June 28th, 2022, the Ubuntu Touch OTA-23 software update will still be based on the Ubuntu 16.04 (Xenial Xerus) operating system series and promises FM Radio expansion on most BQ devices and the Poco X3 NFC smartphone, improved sound playback during device sleep, as well as wireless display support for Halium 9 and later devices.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-23 also promises to introduce hardware decoding on the Jingpad ARM-based Linux tablet, snappier backlight dimming when turning the device on and off, an updated Messaging app to no longer display icons for attachments and audio when MMS is disabled, a better Wi-Fi experience, and an improved Lomiri drawer.

The final release of Ubuntu Touch OTA-23 is slated for June 28th, 2022. Until then, if you want to help UBports Foundation fix the last remaining bugs and deliver a more stable and reliable Ubuntu Touch experience on supported devices, you are invited to take the OTA-23 update for a test drive.

Details on how you can test the upcoming Ubuntu Touch release are provided in the call for testing announcement. However, if you care about the stability of your device, DO NOT install this pre-release version!

Meanwhile, the UBports Foundation devs are working hard on porting their Ubuntu Touch mobile OS to the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series. You can also help them test Ubuntu 20.04-based Ubuntu Touch by visiting the GitLab Epic they created for the project where milestones and tasks that need to be completed are listed for those interested in testing.

“We’re developing a tool called the UBports Platform Development Kit, an integrated vm-in-a-box with handy developer tools that make it a cinch to work on our 20.04 images. It works on many Linux distributions, Intel, ARM64 and MacOS. We’re also working on Windows support. We’d appreciate you trying it out and giving us a hand with documenting and developing with it,” said UBports Foundation.

Last updated 21 hours ago