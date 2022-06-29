Ubuntu Touch OTA-23 Rolls Out to All Supported Ubuntu Phones, This is What’s New

The UBports Foundation announced today the release of the OTA-23 update of their Ubuntu Touch mobile operating system for supported Linux phones and tablets.

Still based on the Ubuntu 16.04 (Xenial Xerus) operating system series, Ubuntu Touch OTA-23 comes more than four months after the Ubuntu Touch OTA-22 software update to add more improvements and fix various issues that prevent you from using your Ubuntu Phone device on a daily basis.

Highlights include FM Radio support for BQ E4.5 Ubuntu Edition, BQ E5 HD Ubuntu Edition, and Xiaomi Note 7 Pro smartphones through the FM Radio App, enables wireless display support for Halium 9 and later devices, as well as hardware decoding support on the Jingpad ARM-based Linux tablet in the Media Player App.

OTA-23 also makes backlight dimming snappier when turning the device on and off, updates the Messaging app to no longer display icons for attachments and audio when MMS is disabled, improves the Lomiri drawer so that it won’t hide anymore when it shouldn’t, and improves sound playback during device sleep so that it’s no longer choppy for some devices.

A better Wi-Fi experience where you are no longer asked for known passwords or where new connections are no longer created randomly is present as well in the Ubuntu Touch OTA-23 update, which also changes the QQC2-suru-style to only use imports from the Qt 5.12 application framework and improves support for external displays.

The OTA-23 update is now rolling out to all supported Ubuntu Phone devices, including Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, BQ E4.5 Ubuntu Edition, BQ E5 HD Ubuntu Edition, BQ M10 (F)HD Ubuntu Edition, BQ U Plus

Cosmo Communicator, F(x)tec Pro1, Fairphone 2, Fairphone 3, Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL, Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL, Nexus 6P, LG Nexus 4, LG Nexus 5, Meizu MX4 Ubuntu Edition, Meizu Pro 5 Ubuntu Edition, Nexus 7 2013 (Wi-Fi and LTE models), OnePlus One, OnePlus 2, OnePlus 3 and 3T, Oneplus 5 and 5T, and OnePlus 6 and 6T.



Additionally, you can install the Ubuntu Touch OTA-23 update on the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 (910F, 910P, 910T), Samsung Galaxy S3 Neo+ (GT-I9301I), Sony Xperia X, Sony Xperia X Compact, Sony Xperia X Performance, Sony Xperia XZ, Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet (LTE or Wi-fi only), Vollaphone and Vollaphone X, Xiaomi Mi A2, Xiaomi Mi A3, Xiaomi Mi MIX 3, Xiaomi Poco F1, Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi 3s/3x/3sp (land), Xiaomi Redmi 4X, Xiaomi Redmi 7, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and 7 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi 9 and 9 Prime, as well as Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro Max and 9S.

To update your device running Ubuntu Touch, go to the Updates screen in System Settings. The rollout will take a few days to arrive for all users so if you don’t see the OTA-23 update at the moment of reading, try again in a few hours or a day or two.

