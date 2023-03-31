Ubuntu Touch OTA-25 Released for Linux Phones with Minor Improvements

The UBports Foundation released today the Ubuntu Touch OTA-25 update for supported Linux phones and tablets as the last version based on the Ubuntu 16.04 (Xenial Xerus) operating system series.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-25 is now rolling out to supported devices as the last software update with an Ubuntu 16.04 base bringing some minor improvements like on-screen keyboard vibration optimization on Volla Phone devices, emblem counters (unread messages) for the Dialer and Messaging apps, as well as Waydroid install/setup improvements.

OTA-25 also brings persistent notifications when the urgency status is set to critical and other improvements to notifications like support for more than two lines for the notification text, improves Date/Time pickers visibility when using the Suru Dark theme, and re-enables support for pinning favorites in the Dialer app.

On top of that, this release includes a patched QtWebEngine with the latest security updates applied, an updated Channel selector that now offers ordering of update channels from 16.04 to 20.04 and support for displaying version numbers, as well as various minor fixes. Check out the release announcement for more details.

Those of you who use Ubuntu Touch on your devices and haven’t yet upgraded to the OTA-1 release based on the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series, can install the OTA-25 update right now to enjoy the improvements mentioned above. However, it is highly recommended to upgrade to Ubuntu Touch OTA-1 (20.04) as soon as possible.

“This is the last OTA for Ubuntu 16.04 (Xenial)! There will be no further OTAs in this channel, unless a catastrophic event forces us to do so,” said UBports. “Ubuntu 20.04 (focal) is already shipping the first OTA, mainly for testing out how the upgrading works, but this is where the future lies.”

Ubuntu Touch OTA-25 is available for Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, BQ E4.5 Ubuntu Edition, BQ E5 HD Ubuntu Edition, BQ M10 (F)HD Ubuntu Edition, BQ U Plus, Cosmo Communicator, F(x)tec Pro1, Fairphone 2, Fairphone 3, Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL, Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL, Nexus 6P, LG Nexus 4, LG Nexus 5, Meizu MX4 Ubuntu Edition, Meizu Pro 5 Ubuntu Edition, Nexus 7 2013 (Wi-Fi and LTE models), OnePlus One, OnePlus 2, OnePlus 3 and 3T, Oneplus 5 and 5T, and OnePlus 6 and 6T.

The list of supported devices for the OTA-25 update continues with Samsung Galaxy Note 4 (910F, 910P, 910T), Samsung Galaxy S3 Neo+ (GT-I9301I), Sony Xperia X, Sony Xperia X Compact, Sony Xperia X Performance, Sony Xperia XZ, Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet (LTE or Wi-fi only), Vollaphone and Vollaphone X, Xiaomi Mi A2, Xiaomi Mi A3, Xiaomi Mi MIX 3, Xiaomi Poco F1, Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi 3s/3x/3sp (land), Xiaomi Redmi 4X, Xiaomi Redmi 7, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and 7 Pro, Xiaomi Redmi 9 and 9 Prime, as well as Xiaomi Redmi Note 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro Max and 9S.

