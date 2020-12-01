Ubuntu Unity 20.10 Launches Officially for the Raspberry Pi

Ubuntu Unity maintainer Rudra Saraswat officially released today the Ubuntu Unity 20.10 distribution for the Raspberry Pi single-board computers.

After more than two months of development, Ubuntu Unity 20.10 is now available in a final form for the Raspberry Pi. Like I said in my previous report, this distro is better run the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B series, as well as the recent Raspberry Pi 400 complete personal computer built into a compact keyboard, which is also based on the Raspberry Pi 4.

According to the developer, you can also run Ubuntu Unity 20.10 on the older Raspberry Pi 3 Model B and Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ models, but the entire experience might be a bit sluggish, especially when surfing the Web with the Mozilla Firefox web browser.

Other than that, if you’re a fan of the good old Unity desktop environment and you have a tiny Raspberry Pi computer to spare, you’ll be able to transform it into a versatile computer with Ubuntu Unity 20.10.

“Ubuntu Unity 20.10 for the Raspberry Pi provides a complete and cohesive desktop experience that can be used for basic desktop computing,” said Rudra Saraswat.

Under the hood, you’ll find up-to-date packages from Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla)‘s software repositories. Also included in the ISO image is amd64-arm to help you set up an emulated 64-bit Debian Stretch environment for running common 64-bit (amd64/x86_64) programs on your Raspberry Pi device.

All the issues from the alpha release have apparently been fixed, so your Ubuntu Unity experience on the Raspberry Pi computers should be flawless.

You can download Ubuntu Unity 20.10 for Raspberry Pi right now from the official website. The developer recommends using the Raspberry Pi Imager or the dd command-line tool for flashing the image to the SD card.

Image credits: Ubuntu Unity

Last updated 24 hours ago