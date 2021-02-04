Ubuntu Unity Remix 20.04.2 Released with GRUB2, Artwork Refinements

Rudra Saraswat announced today the release and general availability of Ubuntu Unity Remix 20.04.2, the second point release in the Ubuntu Unity Remix 20.04 series of this unofficial Ubuntu flavor featuring the good old Unity desktop environment developed by Canonical.

Ubuntu Unity Remix 20.04.2 is here as part of Canonical’s forthcoming Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS (Focal Fossa) point release, which is also available today. As such, it inherits the upstream kernel and graphics stacks based on Linux kernel 5.8 and Mesa 20.3.

In addition, this release enables the GRUB2 bootloader by default on both BIOS and UEFI systems, adds the Transmission open-source and cross-platform torrent downloader in the default selection of apps, and introduces a new in-house built tool called fixer, which fetches fixes (scripts) for issues/bugs from a server and applies them.

On top of that, Ubuntu Unity Remix 20.04.2 beautifies your Unity experience with a new default theme called Ark-Darker, optional Yaru-Purple system and icon theme, optinal Numix Circle icon theme, as well as numerous new Compiz plugins and effects, along with the compizconfig-settings-manager (CCSM) utility to manage them.

Of course, various bugs were addressed as well in this release to fix some annoyances reported by users from previous versions, such as the ability to sign in to Ubuntu Single Sign-On (SSO). You can download Ubuntu Unity Remix 20.04.2 right now from the official website using the link below.

However, this new ISO image is intended for new deployments only. Existing users need only to keep their installations up to date at all times by running the sudo apt update && sudo apt full-upgrade command in a terminal emulator.

