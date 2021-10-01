Valve Releases Proton 6.3-7 with Support for Life is Strange: True Colors, DXVK 1.9.2

Valve released today Proton 6.3-7 as the latest stable version of their open-source compatibility tool for Steam Play based on Wine that lets Linux users play Windows games on their GNU/Linux distributions.

Coming about five weeks after Proton 6.3-6, the Proton 6.3-7 release is here to add support for the Life is Strange: True Colors, Quake Champions, Divinity: Original Sin 2, eFootball PES 2021, EVERSLAUGHT VR, as well as WRC (World Rally Championship) 8, 9 and 10 video games.

This means that you’ll now be able to play these games on your Linux-powered computer using the new Proton version. However, it should be noted the fact that the Quake Champions and Divinity: Original Sin 2 games will apparently brake after a game update, so you shouldn’t update them yet.

In addition, the Proton 6.3-7 release fixes the mapping of the Logitech G920 steering wheels & pedals for the F1 2020 video game, fixes some issues with display settings on Capcom’s Resident Evil Village video game, and improves windowing on the Forza Horizon 4 video game.

Another great addition in this release is support for the latest DXVK 1.9.2, which improves support for many Windows games, including Call of Cthulhu, Crysis 3, Homefront: The Revolution, GODS, Fantasy Grounds, Medieval II: Total War, Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne, Payday, Sine Mora EX, Paranormal Files, Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, and Need For Speed Heat.

Last but not least, Proton 6.3-7 updates VKD3D-Proton, which aims to implement the full Direct3D 12 API on top of Vulkan, to include the latest development work. For more details and to download the latest Proton release, check out the project’s GitHub page.

It’s not a big update as most of you would have expected, but Valve is still working hard to make as many Windows games as possible playable on Linux before the global launch of their Steam Deck handheld gaming device later this year, so fingers crossed.

Last updated 2 seconds ago