Valve Releases Proton 7.0-3 with Support for 19 Games to Play on Linux, More Improvements

Valve today released Proton 7.0-3 as the latest stable version of its compatibility tool for Steam Play based on Wine and additional components to improve your Linux gaming experience.

Arriving one and a half months after Proton 7.0-2, the Proton 7.0-3 release is here to add support for more Windows games that you can now play on your GNU/Linux distribution through Steam Play/Proton.

These include Age of Chivalry, Beneath a Steel Sky, Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamer Edition, Cities XXL, Cladun X2, Cursed Armor, Flanarion Tactics, Gary Grigsby’s War in the East, Gary Grigsby’s War in the West, Iragon: Prologue, MechWarrior Online, Small Radios Big Televisions, Split/Second, Star Wars Episode I Racer, Stranger of Sword City Revisited, Succubus x Saint, V Rising, Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide, and We Were Here Forever.

Of course, Proton 7.0-3 also includes various bug fixes to improve support for games that were already supported. These include Castle Morihisa, Deathloop, Elden Ring, Final Fantasy XIV Online, Mini Ninja, Mortal Kombat Komplete Edition, Resident Evil Revelations 2, Street Fighter V, Sekiro: Shadow Die Twice, The Turing Test, The Legend of Heroes: Zero No Kiseki, and WRC10.

In addition, it fixes video playback in the Disintegration, Dread X Collection: The Hunt, EZ2ON REBOOT : R, El Hijo – A Wild West Tale, Ember Knights, Outward: Definitive Edition, Postal 4: No Regerts, Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, Solasta: Crown of the Magister, Street Fighter V, and The Room 4: Old Sins games.

Among other changes, Proton 7.0-3 adds support for xinput controller reordering on the Steam Deck, improves text rendering in the Rockstar Launcher, addresses a bug in the S&box platform and game development toolkit to allow it to find games to join, and improves steering wheel detection.

Under the hood, the Proton 7.0-3 ships with dxvk-nvapi 0.5.4, Wine Mono 7.3.0, and DXVK 1.10.1-57-g279b4b7e software. For more details on the changes implemented in this update and to download the source tarball, check out the release notes on the project’s GitHub page. Meanwhile, you can update your Steam installations to Proton 7.0-3 via the Updates tab in the Steam Client.

