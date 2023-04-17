Valve Releases Proton 8.0 as the Biggest Update to Date for Linux Gaming

Valve released today Proton 8.0 as the latest version of their open-source compatibility tool for Steam Play based on Wine and additional components for those of you who want to play Windows games on your GNU/Linux systems.

According to Valve, Proton 8.0 is the biggest update to date bringing support for numerous Windows games that you can now play on your Linux box. These include Forspoken, Samurai Maiden, Dead Space (2023), Creativerse, Nioh 2 – The Complete Edition, One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, Blue Reflection, Disney Dreamlight Valley, ToGather:Island, Exceed – Gun Bullet Children, Gungrave G.O.R.E., and Chex Quest HD.

Several games in the Atelier video game series are also playable in Proton 8.0. These include Atelier Meruru, Atelier Lydie & Suelle The Alchemists and the Mysterious Paintings, Atelier Sophie: The Alchemist of the Mysterious Book DX, and Atelier Rorona The Alchemist of Arland DX.

Moreover, this update brings support for the Romance of the Three Kingdoms XIV and WARRIORS OROCHI 3 Ultimate Definitive Edition games.

Proton 8.0 also includes numerous bug fixes to improve support for games that were already playable on Linux, such as Forza Horizon 5, Mortal Combat X, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, FIFA 21, FIFA 22, NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION: Souzou, Stardom 3, Sword and Fairy 3, Tiny Tina’s Wonderland, Final Fantasy XIV Online, A Plague Tale: Innocence, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell, Football Manager 2023, FALL IN LABYRINTH, Life is Strange Remastered, Youropa, Crysis Remastered, Company of Heroes III, The Last Blade 2, Dead or Alive 6, Minecraft Dungeons, and Immortals Fenyx Rising.

Other than that, Proton 8.0 improves multi-touch support, improves support for the game launcher from 2K, fixes Alt+Tab issues on the GNOME 43 series desktop, and enables NVIDIA API (NVAPI) for many games. Valve also notes the fact that this major Proton release requires a graphics card that supports Vulkan 1.3.

Under the hood, Proton 8.0 comes with updated core components like Wine 8.0, wine-mono 7.4.1, dxvk 2.1-4-gcaf31033, vkd3d-proton 2.8-84-g08909d98, and dxvk-nvapi 0.6.2. For more details about the changes included in this release, check out the release notes on the project’s GitHub page.

