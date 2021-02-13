Valve’s Proton 5.13-6 Lets You Play Nioh 2 on Linux, Adds More Cyberpunk 2077 Fixes

Valve has updated its Proton Wine-based compatibility tool for Steam Play, which lets you play Windows games on Linux, to version 5.13-6, a release that brings improvements for many games.

The biggest news for Linux gamers since Proton 5.13-5 is that with Proton 5.13-6 they can now play the recently launched Nioh 2 action role-playing game on their GNU/Linux distributions via Steam Play.

Proton 5.13-6 is now out of RC testing! pic.twitter.com/K8ipN6vTfB — Pierre-Loup Griffais (@Plagman2) February 12, 2021

The new Proton release also improves support for Cyberpunk 2077 by addressing more world sound issues, restores VR support in No Man’s Sky, repairs voice chat support in Deep Rock Galactic, fixes sound issues in Dark Sector, and adds better support for AMD systems for DOOM Eternal and Need for Speed (2015).

On top of that, it provides better controller support and hot-plugging in DOOM (2016), Subnautica, Virginia, and Yakuza: Like a Dragon video games, and improves support for PlayStation 5 controllers.

Last but not least, this release introduces more fixes to make the game input stay active while the Steam overlay is enabled during gameplay.

You can download Proton 5.13-6 right now from its GitHub page. However, keep in mind that you’ll have to compile it on your GNU/Linux distribution to work, so if you don’t know how to do that it’s best to wait for the new version to land in the stable software repositories.

