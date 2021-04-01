Valve’s Proton 6.3-1 Adds Support for More Games, Improves PlayStation 5 Controller Support

Valve released today Proton 6.3-1 as the latest version of their compatibility tool for Steam Play to help you run Microsoft Windows games on your Linux-based operating system.

This is a major release and the first in the 6.x series, adding support for numerous video games, including Arena Wars 2, ARK Park, Battle Arena VR, Bioshock 2 Remastered, Company of Heroes 2, Divinity: Original Sin 2, Gravity Sketch, Home Behind 2, King Arthur: Knight’s Tale, logiCally, Mass Effect 3 N7 Digital Deluxe Edition (2012), Rise of the Triad, Rise of Venice, Shadow Empire, Shenmue I and II, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Lockdown, and XCOM: Chimera Squad.

In addition, Proton 6.3-1 improves controller layout and hot-plugging for the Hades and Slay the Spire video games, improves G29 steering support in the Assetto Corsa Competizione video game, improves support for PlayStation 5 controllers, adds support for setting thread priorities via RTKit, improves Uplay sign-in, improves video support, improves support for non-US keyboard layouts, and improves VR startup time and compatibility.

Under the hood, Proton 6.3-1 uses Wine 6.3 compatibility layer for running Windows apps and games on Linux/UNIX platforms, DXVK 1.8.1 Vulkan-based implementation of Direct3D 9/10/11 on Linux, as well as wine-mono 6.1.1, FAudio 21.03.05, and vkd3d-proton 2.2.

You can download Proton 6.3-1 right now from the project’s GitHub page, but only the source tarball is provided for Linux OS integrators. Regular users should install the new Proton version from the software repositories of their favorite GNU/Linux distribution when it will be available, if they want to have a better gaming experience when running Windows games on Linux.

