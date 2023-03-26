Ventoy 1.0.90 Adds Support for LibreELEC 11.0 and Chimera Linux

Ventoy 1.0.90 open-source bootable USB solution has been released today as a maintenance and feature update that supports new distro releases and improves support for existing distributions.

In Ventoy 1.0.90, the devs added support for new GNU/Linux distributions, including Chimera Linux and the recently released LibreELEC 11.0 and later versions. With this, Ventoy now supports more than 1,100 ISO images!

Fans of the Fedora Linux distribution will be happy to learn that this new Ventoy release optimizes Fedora Linux ISOs’ boot process and improves the detection of the Fedora Rawhide install media.

On top of that, Ventoy 1.0.90 addresses an issue where the VTOY_LINUX_REMOUNT option failed to work with Linux kernels 5.18 and later on systems with 11th Generation Intel Core processors.

You can download the latest Ventoy release from the official website as a binary package that you can run on virtually any GNU/Linux distribution or as a standalone ISO image that you can write a USB flash drive and boot on any computer. Ventoy is also available as a binary package for Windows systems.

Ventoy is a very powerful multi-boot USB creator that supports ISO, WIM, IMG, VHD(x), and EFI files, numerous operating system types and platforms, including Linux, Unix, ChromeOS, VMware, Windows, WinPE, etc., and many hardware architectures, including x86 Legacy BIOS, IA32 UEFI, x86_64 UEFI, ARM64 UEFI, and MIPS64EL UEFI.

The best thing about Ventoy is that you just put the images on the drive and it takes care of the rest, allowing you to boot them directly without installing or writing anything. You can learn more about Ventoy and its capabilities from the official website.

