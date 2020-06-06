VirtualBox 6.1.10 Released with Support for Linux Kernel 5.7, Bug Fixes

Oracle released VirtualBox 6.1.10 as a minor maintenance update to its open-source and cross-platform virtualization software to add support for the latest Linux kernel series and fixes some minor bugs.

VirtualBox 6.1.10 comes exactly three weeks after version 6.1.8, which added support for the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.2, Oracle Linux 8.2, and CentOS Linux 8.2 operating systems.

It’s a minor update that’s mainly here to add support for the latest Linux 5.7 kernel series for both Linux guest and Linux hosts running Linux kernel 5.7, even though most distributions haven’t upgraded yet.

But Oracle is always one step ahead, so if you’re distro is already running Linux kernel 5.7 or will soon be powered by it, you can now update VirtualBox to version 6.1.10 and safely use your virtual machines.

Besides support for Linux kernel 5.7, VirtualBox 6.1.10 improves resizing and multi-monitor handling for Wayland guests, and disables audio input and output by default for new virtual machines to avoid a privacy issue where VirtualBox had access to the host microphone despite audio input being disabled.

The graphical user interface was updated as well to improve support for Qt on Xwayland sessions and make the mouse pointer work properly in Windows guests when scaling is enabled.

Furthermore, this release fixes the “VBoxClient: The parent session seems to be non-X11” error and a crash of “VBoxManage internalcommands repairhd” that occurred when processing invalid input.

You can download VirtualBox 6.1.10 right now from the official website for your favorite GNU/Linux distribution or update your installations when the new version arrives in the stable software repositories.