VirtualBox 6.1.12 Adds New GLX Graphics Output, Guest Additions Improvements

Oracle released VirtualBox 6.1.12, a new monthly maintenance update to the latest VirtualBox 6.1 stable series of the most popular open source and multi-platform virtualization software.

VirtualBox 6.1.12 comes more than five weeks after version 6.1.10 to fix more of those pesky bugs that stop VirtualBox from being more stable and reliable, as well as to add various improvements and new features.

Most of the work in this release was done around Guest Additions, which received a new experimental 3D feature called GLX graphics output, as well as improvements to shared folders on systems running Linux kernels between 4.10.0 and 4.11.x, and the file is mmap’ed.

Also improved in the Guest Additions is the resize coverage for the VMSVGA graphics controller and the detection of the Guest Additions ISO during runtime. Moreover, VirtualBox 6.1.12 fixes an issue that could cause the guest to crash.

The resource management in the guest control functionality was improved as well in this new maintenance release, which extends the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure integration with a new experimental type of network attachment that allows local virtual machines to act as if they’re run in the cloud.

Last but not least, VirtualBox 6.1.12 improves the BusLogic SCSI controller emulation, addresses a regression in FIFO data handling for the Serial Port functionality, and fixes the Log-Viewer search-backward icon in the user interface.

Fixes are also present for VBoxManage’s command option parsing for the “snapshot edit” sub-command and a crash of ‘VBoxManage internalcommands repairhd’ that occurred when processing invalid input. Check out the full changelog here for more details.

You can download VirtualBox 6.1.12 right now from the official website for your favorite GNU/Linux distribution. After updating, I highly recommend that you also update the Oracle VM VirtualBox Extension Pack, which can be downloaded from within the app or from the official site.