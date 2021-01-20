VirtualBox 6.1.18 Released with Full Support for Linux Kernel 5.10 LTS

Oracle released today the VirtualBox 6.1.18 update to their open-source and cross-platform virtualization software, a maintenance release that adds improvements and bug fixes.

VirtualBox 6.1.18 comes about three months after VirtualBox 6.1.16 and it’s the first release to introduce full support for the latest and greatest Linux 5.10 LTS kernel series, which is available for both Linux host and guests.

Of course, this means that you’ll be able to run GNU/Linux distributions powered by the Linux 5.10 LTS kernel as a virtual machine inside VirtualBox, as well as to install VirtualBox on a GNU/Linux system running Linux kernel 5.10 LTS.

Also for Linux systems, this release improves the Guest Additions by adding better build compatibility with CentOS 8.2-2004 systems and later, as well as with systems running Linux kernels 3.2.0 through 3.2.50, and fixes a virtual machine segfault error that occurred on copy/paste operations when using the shared clipboard on X11.

Furthermore, VirtualBox 6.1.18 improves the Shared Folder feature for Linux users by addressing an error that occurred when attempting to remount a shared folder on a Linux guest.

Among other improvements, this release fixes some issues with audio playback, which occurred after the host goes to sleep, improves the handling of the mss parameter in NAT, and fixes the host-only Ethernet adapter to ensure the guest operating system will get the correct IP from DHCP when resuming the host.

Some hangs that occurred when executing SMP nested-guests on Intel hosts were fixed as well, and the host-only networking virtual device was updated to no longer insert incorrect checksums.

Other than that, VirtualBox 6.1.18 improves the parsing of Cloud Instance parameters on import and the documentation. You can download the new version right now from the official website for your favorite GNU/Linux distribution. Don’t forget to also update the Oracle VM VirtualBox Extension Pack.

Last updated 16 hours ago