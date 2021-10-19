VirtualBox 6.1.28 Released with Initial Support for Linux 5.14 and 5.15 Kernels

Oracle released today VirtualBox 6.1.28 as a hefty update to their open-source and cross-platform virtualization software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.

VirtualBox 6.1.28 is here about three months after VirtualBox 6.1.26 to introduce initial guest and host support for the Linux 5.14 and 5.15 kernel series. This means that you can now use VirtualBox on GNU/Linux systems powered by Linux kernels 5.14 or 5.15, as well as to run distributions powered by Linux 5.14 or 5.15 kernels inside virtual machines.

In addition, this release introduces initial support for the upcoming Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.5 operating system, improves the detection of kernel modules in Linux hosts to prevent unnecessary rebuilds, fixes a display corruption on Linux Mint systems, and adds bindings support for Python 3.9.

The Shared Clipboard features saw some improvements in VirtualBox 6.1.28, such as the ability to prevent the reset of the guest clipboard when clipboard sharing is disabled and a couple of VRDP fixes to prevent a hang of the remote RDP client when the guest has no clipboard data to report, as well as to force the RDP connection to work even when the guest service reconnects to the host.

Some networking improvements are also present, including multiple updates in the virtio-net device support, which can now properly handle cable disconnection in saved VM state, as well as more administrative control over network ranges.

Audio support has been improved as well, and VirtualBox now allows resuming of playback of the AC’97 emulation when taking a snapshot, setting of the line-in volume in the HDA emulation on modern Linux guests, and no longer aborts the VM session after computer hibernation.

Other than that, VirtualBox 6.1.28 improve touchpad-based scrolling, addresses a VM black screen issue that occurred during the first resize after restoring the virtual machine from saved state, fixes a possible write error when using VHD images, and fixes a rare VM hang that could occur when changing settings at runtime.

For more details on the bug fixes and improvements implemented in this release, check out the full changelog. Meanwhile, you can download VirtualBox 6.1.28 right now from the official website for your favorite GNU/Linux distribution. Don’t forget to download the Oracle VM VirtualBox Extension Pack too!

Image credits: Oracle

