VirtualBox 6.1.30 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 5.16, More Bug Fixes

Oracle released today VirtualBox 6.1.30 as a maintenance update to their very popular open-source and cross-platform virtualization software for GNU/Linux, Solaris, macOS, and Windows platforms.

Coming just a month after VirtualBox 6.1.28, the VirtualBox 6.1.30 release is here to introduce initial support for the upcoming Linux 5.16 kernel series. This means that you can now run GNU/Linux distributions powered by Linux kernel 5.16 inside a virtual machine, as well as to install VirtualBox in a Linux 5.16-based distro.

Also for Linux users, VirtualBox 6.1.30 fixes packaging for all distribution specific packages like DEB and RPM to make the feature for unattended installation of guest operating systems work, and updates the Linux Guest Additions to allow running only one VBoxDRMClient instance.

Moreover, this release addresses a bug on X11 that occurred when initiating drag and drop on single mouse click in the VM storage settings and fixes a crash that occurred when parsing the /etc/vbox/networks.conf file on Linux hosts.

Other than these Linux changes, the VirtualBox 6.1.30 update is here to improve the Shared Clipboard’s communication between guests and hosts when the guest has no clipboard data to report, fix drive lock handling across virtual machine resets, and add an error message to vboximg-mount when no image is specified.

The GUI has been improved as well in this release with the ability to complete the First Run wizard after browsing for an external image, an improved settings check feature on machines that don’t support hardware virtualization, and improved non-critical media related errors that no longer cause modal pop-up error messages.

Last but not least, there’s a a fix for the incorrect help text for “hostonlyif”. You can study the full changelog for more details, and download VirtualBox 6.1.30 from the official website for your favorite GNU/Linux distribution. Don’t forget to also update the Oracle VM VirtualBox Extension Pack for the best VM experience!

Image credits: Oracle/VirtualBox

Last updated 9 hours ago