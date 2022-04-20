VirtualBox 6.1.34 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 5.17

VirtualBox 6.1.34 open-source and cross-platform virtualization software is out now with initial support for Linux kernel 5.17, as well as various other improvements and bug fixes.

VirtualBox 6.1.34 is the seventeenth maintenance release in the VirtualBox 6.1 series and comes three months after VirtualBox 6.1.32 with a lot of changes for Linux systems. First and foremost, it introduces initial support for the latest and greatest Linux 5.17 kernel series for both Linux guests and hosts, which means that you’ll now be able to run GNU/Linux distributions powered by Linux kernel 5.17 inside virtual machines, as well as to install VirtualBox on Linux 5.17-powered distributions.

On top of that, VirtualBox 6.1.34 introduced initial support for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.6 kernels in Linux Guest Additions, improves support for the Linux 5.14 kernel series for both Linux guests and hosts, and fixes a Linux guest screen resize issue that could occur on older guests running libXrandr 1.4 or older.

Among other noteworthy changes in this release, there’s a fix for the instruction emulation for “cmpxchg16b”, improved handling of short packets in the EHCI interface, a fix for a potential hang that could occur during disk I/O when the host I/O cache is disabled, improved descriptor handling for E1000, improved unattended installation, improved virtio-scsi driver, and a fix for NVMe loading states when nothing is attached to the drive.

Also improved in this release is the VBoxManage component, which now better handles command-line arguments with incomplete quotes, features a new --ipv6-prefix option to set the IPv6 prefix, as well as --ipv6-default to advertise the default IPv6 route, offers improved ‘natnetwork list’ output and better “usbdevsource add” documentation.

Last but not least, VirtualBox 6.1.34 addressed an issue that resulted in rejecting the detected LCHS geometry when the headcount was above 16. General improvements in IPv4 and IPv6 networking areas are present as well in this release, which also improves OVF file import by allowing users to specify a different storage controller and/or controller port for disk drives when importing a virtual machine.

Of course, there are also various improvements for Solaris, FreeBSD, macOS, and Windows guests/hosts, so check out the full changelog for more details. Meanwhile, you can download VirtualBox 6.1.34 right now from the official website for your favorite GNU/Linux distribution, and don’t forget to also download the Oracle VM VirtualBox Extension Pack.

Last updated 13 mins ago