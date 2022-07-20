VirtualBox 6.1.36 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 5.19, Many Linux Fixes

Oracle released today VirtualBox 6.1.36 as the latest stable version of its open-source, cross-platform, and free virtualization software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows platforms.

Coming about four months after VirtualBox 6.1.34, the VirtualBox 6.1.36 release is here to introduce initial support for the Linux 5.18 kernel series, as well as for the upcoming Linux 5.19 kernel. This means that you’ll now be able to install GNU/Linux distributions powered by either Linux 5.18 or 5.19 kernels on a virtual machine or install VirtualBox on a GNU/Linux distribution that runs one of these kernel branches.

There are lots of other goodies for Linux users in VirtualBox 6.1.36, such as initial support for the upcoming Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.1 operating system, initial support for Python 3.10, better support for Linux kernels built using the Clang compiler, and support for setting the primary screen via VBoxManage.

Moreover, Linux users will now be able to mount shared folders if it is represented as a symlink on the host operating system. The new VirtualBox release also improves the booting time of virtual guests by preventing kernel modules from being rebuilt when it’s not required.

Also, VirtualBox 6.1.36 fixes several issues in the Linux Guest Additions, including multi-screen handling in VBoxVGA and VBoxSVGA graphics configuration, an X11 resources leak that occurred when resizing guest screens, a file descriptor leak that occurred when starting a process using guest control, as well as guest control executing processes as root.

Among other noteworthy changes, VirtualBox 6.1.36 fixes a possible Linux guest kernel crash that may occur when configuring Speculative Store Bypass for a single vCPU VM, fixes a bug affecting mouse interaction with the native file selector on the KDE Plasma desktop environment in the storage page of the virtual machine settings dialog, improves recording, and fixes an issue when virtual USB mass storage devices or virtual USB DVD drives were added while the virtual machine wasn’t running.

Check out the full changelog for more details about the changes included in VirtualBox 6.1.36, which is available for download right now from the official website for various GNU/Linux distributions, as well as a universal installer for other distros. Don’t forget to also download and install the Oracle VM VirtualBox Extension Pack.

