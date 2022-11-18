VirtualBox 7.0.4 Released with Initial Support for RHEL 8.7 and SLES 15.4 Kernels

Oracle released today VirtualBox 7.0.4 as the second maintenance update to the latest and greatest VirtualBox 7.0 series for this open-source, cross-platform, and free virtualization software.

VirtualBox 7.0.4 comes only a month after VirtualBox 7.0.2, which added initial support for the upcoming Linux 6.1 kernel series, and introduces initial support for the kernel versions used in the recently released Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.7, AlmaLinux 8.7, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.2, CentOS Stream 9, and SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 SP4 operating systems.

The Linux Guest Additions have also been updated to fix the rebuild behavior of kernel modules on system shutdown and to fix progress indication during automatic installation of Linux Guest Additions. On top of that, the new VirtualBox release adds general improvements in startup scripts for both Linux hosts and guests.

Among other noteworthy changes, VirtualBox 7.0.4 adds nested paging support for nested virtualization for Intel hosts, adds more informative file operations in the Guest Control file manager, adds an option to the global settings (the Display page) to allow users to resize the user interface font, and adds a new menu item to the Devices menu to optionally upgrade the guest additions.

This release also restores the input pointing device behavior in multi-monitor VM configurations and fixes various bugs like a regression in the new VM wizard that deleted selected virtual disks when the wizard was canceled, a hang when shutting down a VM that uses the virtio SCSI controller, I/O errors with the VirtioSCSI controller when the host I/O cache was enabled, as well as path handling issues in Guest Control.

Also fixed is a regression in the createmedium disk --variant RawDisk command that resulted in an invalid .vmdk file, detection of the virtio SCSI controller by the EFI firmware, a bug in the virtio-net driver included in FreeBSD 12.3 or earlier that rendered the device non-functional, a couple of issues affecting macOS 10.15 (Catalina) and Windows hosts, and some other bugs in the Guest Control file manager.

For more details, check out the full changelog. Meanwhile, you can download VirtualBox 7.0.4 right now from the official website for your GNU/Linux distribution or as a universal binary for any distro. Don’t forget to also download the Oracle VM VirtualBox Extension Pack after updating VirtualBox to the new version.

