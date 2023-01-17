VirtualBox 7.0.6 Adds Initial Support for Linux 6.2, RHEL 9.1, and UEK7 Kernels

Oracle released today VirtualBox 7.0.6 as the third stable update to the latest and greatest VirtualBox 7.0 series of this powerful open-source and cross-platform virtualization software that brings support for newer kernels and various improvements.

VirtualBox 7.0.6 comes two months after VirtualBox 7.0.4 and introduces initial support for the upcoming Linux 6.2 kernel series, as well as initial support for the kernel of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.1 operating system, and initial support for building the Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 7 (UEK7) kernel on Oracle Linux 8.

On top of that, this update introduces generic changes in the Settings dialog, fixes virtual machines grouping in the GUI when creating or modifying a virtual machine via the command line, addresses broken network issues after loading a saved state, and introduces generic DnD improvements.

Also fixed is the handling of the creation mode for temporary directories in Guest Control, guru running the FreeBSD loader on older Intel CPUs without unrestricted guest support, as well as missing --directory switch for the guestcontrol mktemp command.

Additionally, the VirtualBox 7.0.6 update improves mouse integration by providing guests with an extended host mouse state and adds support for increasing the size of several VMDK image variants, such as monolithicFlat , monolithicSparse , twoGbMaxExtentSparse , and twoGbMaxExtentFlat .

Another interesting change in this release is that the --audio option in VBoxManage has been deprecated. Users are instructed to use the --audio-driver and --audio-enabled options instead, which the devs say that they will allow for more flexibility when changing the audio driver and/or controlling the audio functionality in VirtualBox.

You can download VirtualBox 7.0.6 right now from the official website as precompiled binaries for a wide range of GNU/Linux distributions, as well as a universal installer if your distro is not listed there. Also, make sure that you also download and install the Oracle VM VirtualBox Extension Pack for a complete virtualization experience.

